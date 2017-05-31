Governor to inspect Fair Bluff flood damage

Gov. Roy Cooper is coming to Fair Bluff in June to inspect flood damage suffered after Hurricane Matthew in October.

Although an official announcement has not been made yet by the governor’s office, Fair Bluff Mayor Billy Hammond said he was told Tuesday that the governor plans to be in town for more than two hours on Wednesday, June 28. Hammond said the governor’s staff have asked town officials to prepare a suggested itinerary for the chief executive’s visit, which is expected to last from 1-3:30 p.m.

Cooper, for 16 years the state attorney general, in November narrowly defeated former Gov. Pat McCrory, who visited Fair Bluff twice during the month after the flood. Although Gov. Cooper has visited Lumberton, Tarboro and other flood-damaged areas since taking office on Jan. 1, the June 28 visit will mark his first trip to Fair Bluff since becoming governor.

Hammond said that no detailed plans for the governor’s visit have yet been made by town officials and that he will be working in coming days with staff and other elected officials to develop an itinerary for the governor.