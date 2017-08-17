Grand jury indicts inmate on attempted murder of guard

Kennan Lynard Jones, an inmate at the Columbus Correctional Institution in Whiteville, was indicted by a Columbus County Grand Jury Thursday.

Corrections Officer Ricky Dale Graham, 43, was attacked by Jones on Aug. 3. Jones allegedly used a homemade “shank” type of knife to injure the officer.

The District Attorney’s office said Jones was indicted for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a weapon in prison.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department as well as the State Bureau of Investigation handled the case.