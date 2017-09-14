Harvey Team Six returns from Texas floods



Texas State Trooper Captain M. McDaniel with NCFS Incident commander Shane Hardee of Columbus County and Carteret County. Ranger Brent Toler

Local Forest Service personnel have seen enough hurricane recovery work for one season, but were ready to jump out of the frying pan and into the fire last week ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Harvey Team Six, a 19-member N. C. Forest Service incident response unit, was deployed to hardhit areas around Beaumont, Texas, after Hurricane Harvey. When Hurricane Irma threatened North Carolina, and Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency, it became evident that the team needed to return home to prepare for possible emergency response in the state of North Carolina.

The NCFS trains all personnel in the national incident management system, which allows emergency personnel from all 50 states to standardize training, response and command and control methods. Local rangers and agency personnel have been deployed to a number of the massive wildfires out west this year. Last year, personnel from across the state were divided between Hurricane Matthew response and the wildfires on the North Carolina/Tennessee border.

Columbus County Assistant County Ranger Kyle Powell is one of the team members on NCFS Harvey Team Six as a Division Supervisor.

“Overall the dispatch has been a good experience for everyone,” Powell said. “All of the Texas folks here at the DDC (District Disaster Committee 15) and everywhere have been friendly and accepting of our presence. We have tried to provide the best assistance we could to help their mission and help them to carry out the task at hand.”

The team was been requested by the Texas A&M Forest Service to assist local government officials in Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange Counties with their District Disaster Committee’s (DDC) emergency response mission.

The situation in Texas was familiar to many of the NCFS personnel, who worked through Matthew despite having their own losses at home. Most recently, delegates from the Texas A&M Forest Service were dispatched to help with the Western Severity wildfires in the mountains of North Carolina last fall.

The Texans welcomed the additional manpower.

“They had been working so long already and many had lost their homes from the flooding. I’m glad we were able to come assist the Texas service since they have come to support us on many incidents in the past,” said Powell. The team headed for home early Friday morning, well ahead of Irma’s projection to make landfall on the east coast Sunday or Monday.

The North Carolina team traveled two days to southwest Louisiana, then needed part of another day to navigate around flooded areas to get to Beaumont.

— Carrie Harmon, NCFS