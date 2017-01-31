Hazard mitigation meeting Feb. 8 for Matthew victims



On Wednesday, Feb. 8 the NC Division of Emergency Management will hold a meeting for Columbus County property owners who are interested in applying for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HGMP) funds. HGMP funds can be used for eligible activities that reduce or prevent damage from natural disasters, like Hurricane Matthew. Eligible activities include: structure elevation (raising your home), acquisition and demolition (home buy-outs), structure relocation, and reconstruction (demolish and rebuild).

Anyone who is interested in learning about the application process is invited. The meeting will be held at 7 pm at the Dempsey B. Herring Courthouse Annex at 112 West Smith Street, Whiteville. Call Kay Worley at Columbus County Emergency Services at 640-6610 or Samantha Alsup at Columbus County Planning Department at 640-6608 for more information.