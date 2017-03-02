Hazard mitigation meeting March 10

Whiteville property owners who were affected by Hurricane Matthew could get some relief.

The N.C. Division of Emergency Management and the City of Whiteville will hold a meeting for the City of Whiteville property owners who are interested in applying for Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds. HMGP funds can be used for eligible activities that reduce or prevent damage from natural disasters, like Hurricane Matthew. Eligible activities include: structure elevation, acquisition and demolition (“home buy-outs”), and reconstruction (demolish and rebuild).

Anyone who is interested in learning about the application process is invited to attend. The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 3 – 7 p.m. and Friday, March 10, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Whiteville City Hall at 24 Hill Plaza, Whiteville.

For further information, contact Hal Lowder, Public Information Officer, 910-642-8046 ext. 2004.