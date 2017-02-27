Health department promotes healthy teeth at Smart Start

Limericks by Bob Aldrich The economy’s cure is obtuse.

Congress pump priming needs some more juice

Lawmakers just gander

Their efforts meander.

We should give their slow gander a goose.

The Cro-Magnon and saber toothed cat

Saw ice growing in their habitat.

The glaciers were forming.

Absent global warming,

They were trapped in a world they thought flat.

Weather experts don’t often agree

What climatic conditions will be.

Weather models forecast

But are often out-classed

By chic models on weather TV.

