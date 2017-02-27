Health department promotes healthy teeth at Smart Start

Minnie Molar, Dr. Cynthia Taylor, Kim Solomon (holding Ally Alligator) and Heather Clewis (back row), staff from the Dental Clinic at the Columbus County Health Department, delighted children at the Smart Start Early Learning Facility (ELF) during an interactive activity in observance of National Children’s Dental Health Month. Also pictured are (standing) Sarita Bowen of Kid Kare Academy, (kneeling) Eva Hernandez, coordinator of the ELF. Children from the community and Kid Kare Academy participated in the event. Dental Clinic staff member Shana Skinner was also present.