Historic plaque unveiling Thursday at The Mill Pond

Two Columbus County Historic Landmark plaques will be unveiled Thursday, Oct. 26, by the Reuben Brown House Preservation Society. The historic plaque program that began in 2015 strives to recognize historic sites in Columbus County that are at least 75 years old. At 4 p.m. plaque #8 Mill Pond Camp, circa 1929, will be unveiled by Vinson Bowers. He grew up on the Mill Pond property and has written a history entitled “The Mill Pond…A Southern Legacy.” People are invited to attend and will be invited to tour the cabin. At 4:45 p.m., historic plaque #9 Byrne-Maxwell House, circa 1867, will be unveiled by owner Larry Beltz and researcher Karen Dawsey. The house, located at 905 Pinckney Street, was built by Eliza Byrne and husband John Henry Maxwell shortly after their marriage. From 5:30 – 7 p.m., the Reuben Brown House Preservation Society will host a social at the Reuben Brown House, 128 East Columbus Street in Whiteville. The public is invited to attend all three events.

