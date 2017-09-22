Homeowner wounded by gunman

BREAKING

A Dothan Road man was injured Friday by a gunman leaving the victim’s home.

Captain Jason Soles of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the victim returned home around 2 p.m. and discovered an unidentified black male leaving his house. The suspect opened fire, Soles said, striking the victim in the arm.

The victim was able to flee the scene, and is being treated at an area hospital, Soles said.

Deputies and a search helicopter are combing the area looking for the suspect.

Check back with nrcolumbus.com for more on this developing story.