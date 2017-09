Work will begin Monday to turn the NC 11-87 intersection into a four-way stop crossing.

Andrew Barksdale of the Department of Transportation said work began Friday after public outcry over yet another double-fatality at the intersection.

Barbara Roberts, 30, and her daughter Constance, 8, were killed after Roberts pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler. Another child, Gabriel Roberts, is in New Hanover Regional.

See Monday’s NR for more in this developing story.