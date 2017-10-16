Inmate arrested for attempted murder after stabbing guard

An inmate at the Columbus Correctional Facility has been indicted for attempted murder.

Arrest reports show Keenan Lynard Jones, 24, was indicted by a Columbus County Grand Jury for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, attempted first degree murder, and possession of a weapon by a prisoner. Jones’ bond was set at $1 million, and he was transferred from Columbus Correctional to Tabor City.

Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office said Jones is alleged to have used a shank to stab Corrections Officer Ricky Graham in the head and body Aug. 3. Graham, 53, required medical attention for his injuries.