Interim Chadbourn police chief suspended after refusing to resign

Interim Chadbourn Police Chief Rene Trevino has been suspended and his police car taken after he refused a request to resign Saturday morning and an emergency closed called meeting of the Chadbourn Town Council has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Trevino said Saturday morning that he was asked to resign by Mayor Phillip Britt and Interim Town Manager Pat Garrell and that he refused to do so.

Neither Britt nor Garrell have returned phone calls seeking comment.

Trevino had been interim chief for less than a month, ascending to the post on Feb. 23 when former Chief Darrell Trivette departed to accept employment elsewhere.

In a text message Saturday morning, Trevino said he was asked to resign because someone printed “all the stuff attached on my Facebook and gave it to the town council.” Trevino’s Facebook account subsequently was deleted.

Trevino said that when he refused to resign, “I told them to do what they want.”

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available. See Monday’s News Reporter for a full report.