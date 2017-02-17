Interstate drug bust has roots in Bolton

A multi-state marijuana smuggling and distribution network had its roots on Spearman Road in Bolton.

At a press conference this morning, Columbus County Sheriff Lewis Hatcher was joined by his counterparts from Brunswick and New Hanover counties to discuss the arrests of Blair Jay Whitham and Michael James Beneway. The men are alleged to have been the key players in an ongoing drug business that brought high grade marijuana to a Spearman Road home in Bolton. From there, the drugs were distributed throughout Columbus, brunswick and New Hanover counties.

“This was the result of citizen complaints about drug activity,” Hatcher said.

Officers executed simultaneous search warrants on properties in all three counties Wednesday, seeing thousands of dollars in cash and drugs.

Check back with nrcolumbus.com for more as this develops, and see the full story in Monday’s News Reporter.