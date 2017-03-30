Jamboree to celebrate 100 Years of Scouting

The Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America will host more than 1,000 Boy Scouts and adult volunteers at a three-day jamboree in Bladen County celebrating the 100th anniversary of the council.

The jamboree, postponed last October by Hurricane Matthew, begins Friday, March 31 and runs through Sunday, April 2.

Organizers have planned a weekend full of activities for the Scouts, including a midway full of Scouting events, contests and displays. One highlight will occur Saturday at 4 p.m. when the oldest Eagle Scouts from the council are recognized.

It is hoped that men who earned their Eagle awards in the 1950s and 1940s will attend. There is even the possibility that an Eagle or two from the 1930s will be present.

Scout Troops are invited from the council’s eight counties – New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, Columbus, Bladen, Robeson, Scotland and Hoke.

The jamboree site is at Boy Scout Camp Bowers near White Oak on N.C. 53 in Bladen County.

The jamboree chief is longtime Laurinburg Scouting volunteer David Harling.

With questions, contact the Cape Fear Council, BSA’s Wilmington office at (910) 395-1100.