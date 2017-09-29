Jimmy K gets a 50th birthday ride on Belgian horse, Buttercup

By Clara Cartrette, claracartrette@nrcolumbus.com

Jimmy Kirk got the birthday present of a lifetime Wednesday when Otto McKenzie brought his Belgian horse Buttercup to town to give Jimmy a 50th birthday ride.

It was truly a happy occasion for Jimmy K, what most people call him.

Jimmy K is passionate about horses. He goes to every parade, to the County Fair every night and anywhere else he knows there will be horses. You’ll usually find him at the horse pen at the County Fair.

McKenzie first planned to give Jimmy K a ride in his white horse-drawn carriage, which he uses in his business, All Occasion Carriage Company. He started the business soon after his brother Michael died and he used the beautiful white horse-drawn carriage for the funeral procession. That was in 2012 and he has continued to use the white carriage, his 12-year-old Belgian horse and his 10-year-old Percheron horse for weddings, funerals, birthday parties, proms, church functions, anniversaries, parades and such. One of his most recent appointments was a wedding at Brunswick Plantation.

Jimmy K was a happy man atop the big brown Belgian horse with a new cowboy hat that belonged to Anthony McKenzie but was given to Jimmy K before he got on the horse by Otto McKenzie.

The McKenzie brothers brought Buttercup to Vineland Station where Jimmy K would meet them, but Jimmy K was late. He works at WalMart and his time schedule was 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and he rode his bike to Vineland Station, but everyone was glad Jimmy K got to ride Buttercup. Lots of cars slowed to look at the big horse, and one stopped so a young girl could pet the horse. She is related to Bettina Gore, a horse lover and animal activist who is in her first year at N.C. State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine. Otto McKenzie asked the girl, Grace, if she would like to get on the horse and she accepted the invitation.

“The Belgian belonged to my brother and he asked if I would keep her,” McKenzie said. “I rode her saddleback and he drove her with wagons. When I did his funeral people started asking about it.”

McKenzie said he bought the wagon, called a pleasure wagon, which is the same basic equipment as a caisson, an ammunition wagon for mobile artillery. He said he and his brother Anthony McKenzie made the caisson he uses now. Otto was a welder by trade and retired after 14 years from the N.C. Department of Corrections as a lead officer on the road squad. Before that, he worked with nuclear power plants, which required a lot of traveling and two places to live, he said, “but it was worth it.”

Otto is still recuperating from a kidney transplant that he underwent in April after being on the donor list for three years, and he says he will continue to keep going as long as he can.

Otto is also one of the men who ride motorcycles and help people in the community, calling themselves the Hog Riders and High Blood Pressure Boys. They have given school supplies to students and most recently they have been planning a trip to Texas to take supplies to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

“We have not worked out all of the details but we’ve still got Texas on our chart, but we’re not able to go right now,” he explained.

McKenzie grew up in the Cedar Grove community near Oak Dale off NC 410 near Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He and his wife Latania have a daughter, Shireese, 28, and an 8-year-old grandson, Mark McCray. He said Dean Hucks sometimes helps him drive the horse-drawn carriage.

It was a Happy Birthday for Jimmy K, who got to ride Buttercup on the grassy strip beside Vineland Station’s Batten Pavilion for quite a while.