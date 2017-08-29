Jury ponders Thomas case

The jurors in the Danny Thomas murder retrial are deliberating the quadruple-murder defendant’s fate.

The jury convened briefly Monday after closing arguments, then re-convened Tuesday morning. Shortly before the lunch break, jurors requested a chalkboard and the opportunity to review ballistic tests from the State Bureau of Investigation.

Thomas is on trial for four local killings here in 2005. He was also found guilty of murder in a Durham killing a few months before the Columbus County shootings. A Durham jury found him guilty in 2009, and a local juror followed suit in 2011. His 2011 conviction here was overturned due to a judicial error, but the conviction from 2009 was upheld.

