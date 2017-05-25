Lake boat ramp open for weekend

The Sigmon boat landing at Lake Waccamaw reopened Thursday (today) just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Lake Waccamaw Town Manager said the popular Canal Cove ramp, one of only two public boat ramps at the lake, opened around 3 p.m. Thursday. The parking area was closed, although the ramp was open during the busy Easter weekend.

Thursday marks the first day that the entire boat landing and parking area have been open since renovations began before Hurricane Matthew.

The Big Creek landing will also be open through the weekend, as usual, but boaters are reminded that some boats may not fit under the Big Creek bridge.

Boaters are also encouraged to have proper personal floatation devices for every passenger on any vessel leaving the dock. The Wildlife Resources Commission and State Parks will be out in force this weekend checking boats for safety equipment and boaters for alcohol consumption.