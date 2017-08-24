Lake under boil water advisory

A leaking water main at Lake Waccamaw has caused a boil water advisory to be issued for parts of the town.

The area affected is primarily on Waccamaw Shores, where customers are experiencing outages and periods of low pressure. Repairs are underway, but low pressure can cause bacteria to be spread through the system due to back siphonage.

The town advises residents of the affected area to use bottled water or boil and water used for consumption for a minimum of one minute.

The advisory will be in place until further notice.