Lake park gets year off right with hike



Lake Waccamaw Park Ranger Brannon Bryson leads a hike on New Year’s Day at the state park. The statewide event at many parks drew 20 people here, most of whom were from out of the county, including Charlotte and and High Point.



Zeidan Kasulis, 6, hikes with his parents, Aaron and Tiffany, of Leland.



The dogs and their owners at Sunday’s First Day Hike at Lake Waccamaw State Park bring up the rear.