Live after 5 tonight downtown

Live After 5 will star Black Water Rhythm and Blues at Vineland Station tonight.

The event is in memory of long-time Whiteville Downtown Development Director Tom Stanley.

The Blackwater Rhythm and Blues band is from Clarkton. They play beach music, blues and funk and have a huge following in Southeastern North Carolina.

This is a free event, with food and refreshments available for purchase. No coolers allowed- no pets allowed; service dogs only.

This event will be held outdoors at Vineland Station. Everyone is encouraged to bring a chair, and bleachers will also be available.

The Live After 5 events are community collaborations. The entities helping are the Whiteville Downtown Development Commission, Columbus County Arts Council, Vineland Station, Columbus County Parks and Recreation, Whiteville Recreation Department, Whiteville Police Department and the City of Whiteville Public Utilities. The event is a community service project for the Whiteville Rotary Club.

