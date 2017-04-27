Local cheerleaders receive All-State recognition

West Columbus’ Kaylyn “KK” Horne and Whiteville’s Evan Allen have been named to the North Carolina Cheer Coaches Association All-State Cheerleading team. Horne and Allen are the first two cheerleaders from their schools to earn All-State recognition. The competition was open to cheerleaders in their junior year of high school from across the state.

Members of the All-State cheerleading squad will spend a week in Guilford County learning choreography and cheering at the North Carolina Coaches Association East-West basketball and football games held in Greensboro, July 17 and 19. They will also perform at the NCCCA conference in Greensboro July 18.

All-Region selection was done by submission of a video of each candidate performing a dance, a cheer, a jump sequence and tumbling (although tumbling is not required). Submission of the video was due by December 5 to the All-Region/ All- State coordinator. A panel of judges selected the All-Region candidates. The All -Region team was announced at the NCCCA State Cheerleading Championships at Apex Friendship High School on January 14, 2017. Those selected as an All-Region cheerleader were then eligible to try out in person for All-State at Southern Alamance High School in Burlington April 2.

In addition to All-State, Horne won All-American honors last July at the EDGE Cheer Camp held at N. C. State.