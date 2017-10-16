Local man killed in Wilmington shooting

A Hallsboro man was shot to death Saturday in Wilmington, according to police.

Percy Woods, 40, was sitting in his vehicle in the 600 block of South Sixth Street when a gunman approached Woods’ vehicle and fired at least six shots through the driver’s side window, Wilmington Police reported. Woods was pronounced dead at New Hanover Regional.

The victim was apparently attending a food and music festival put on by businesses on Castle Street when the killing occurred. Woods was the 18th person murdered in Wilmington this year.

Police have not said if the killing is connected to the shooting of a 19 year old woman that occurred a short time later, a few blocks away. The victim in that case is on life support at NHRMC, according to police.