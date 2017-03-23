Local shelter dog heading for Italy

Tiger the mixed-breed dog likely would have died Friday, but instead he’s getting the canine equivalent of a passport.

Columbus County Animal Control Supervisor Joey Prince said Tiger was spotted on social media by a friend of the shelter, who shared his photo with friends in Mozzo, Lombardia, Italy.

“His sponsor will be traveling from Maine Friday to pick up Tiger, and once his paperwork is completed, Tiger will be going to his new family in Italy,” Prince said.

Hard work by shelter volunteers has located new homes for several other animals in recent days, Prince said.

Through the power of volunteer social media, the Columbus County Animal Shelter has recently placed animals in Asheville, Maryville, Tenn., Indianapolis, Indiana, in addition to Tiger’s pending trip across the pond.

Isis the cat was transported by the Columbus Humane Society last weekend to the Whiskers for Life rescue in Asheville. The animal was picked by a fan of the Urgent Cats on Columbus County Page.

Mille, a small tortoise shell featured on the Facebook page for the cats of the shelter, reminded the new owner of a favored deceased cat. She hopped a ride with Isis. Her new owner came from Maryvilleto Asheville to take the kitten to its new home.

Early this Saturday, the Humane Society is scheduled to take Petey the cat to the airport for her Delta Airline flight to Indianapolis, Indiana. Also seen of Facebook, a family decided she was the perfect addition to their home and is having her flown to them.

Had these volunteers not worked so diligently on their Facebook pages, these animals would have likely had a much darker future, Prince said.

The shelter is critically overcrowded, and dogs and cats could be euthanized Friday due to space considerations. That hasn’t happened since 2015.

The shelter has seen an inexplicable increase in animals this spring, and it’s about to get worse, Prince said.

“The shelter is suffering from a double whammy right now,” Prince said. “In addition to the increase in dogs, every spring sees an explosion of cats entering the shelter, and that has already started. The excess of animals is straining both space and resources.”

The cats for the shelter can be found on the Urgent Cats of Columbus County Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/WhitevilleNCUrgentShelterCats/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1287257941333934

While the dogs currently available for adoption can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/pg/Urgent-Dogs-of-Columbus-County-NC-Animal-Shelter-Volunteer-Page-1415246195153581/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1415452675132933