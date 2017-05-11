Log truck tips over on Old Lumberton Road

The driver was heading east on Old Lumberton Road and tipped over after taking the curve at the Robeson County/Columbus County line. The driver sustained arm injuries and was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton.
