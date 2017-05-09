Longterm furry guests have a way to spend their time

Being cooped up in a kennel has gotten a little easier for long-term guests at the Columbus County Animal Shelter.

An anonymous donor has provided has made a huge gift that will improve the lives of the dogs at the Columbus County Animal Shelter. A big box full of dog toys was received by the shelter last week.

The toys are not the typical knotted ropes, chewy bones or balls, according to Joey Prince of Animal Control.

“The toys require the dog work to get the treat hidden within the toy,” Prince said.

Animal kept in cages for long periods of time with little or no interaction with the world at large often exhibit destructive or odd behaviors, Prince explained.

“Caged animals can look apathetic or depressed, and often over-react by displaying fear and aggression to new or sudden events,” he said. “When potential adopters view such behaviors, the adoption of these animals becomes highly unlikely.”

The interactive toys are vital for dogs that are kept at the shelter long-term, both to keep them adjusted and to be in compliance with state law.

“Unfortunately, providing these toys with these dogs can be very expensive,” Prince said. “This gift is really a big boost for the well-being of dogs who are going to be here for a while. It improves their adoptability, as well as keeping them healthier and creating a better environment for our workers, volunteers and visitors.”

Each morning, Prince said, the shelter staff places treats inside these toys and pass them out to the dogs. Every afternoon, the toys are collected, washed and dried to prepare for the next day.

Although every dog in the shelter has “human time” on a daily basis, and some can have outside walks and playtime, being confined can lead to serious problems for many dogs. National studies have shown that shelter dogs who have similar toys are better adjusted and show fewer behavioral problems, such as separation anxiety and aggression, when they go to their permanent homes. Active breeds, like working dogs, can become despondent if they have no stimuli to keep them occupied. Hunting dogs, hounds and hound-mixes – which tend to dominate the shelter here at some times of the year – especially need something to keep them busy.

The treat-filled toys have proven popular with the furry residents, Prince said.

“The shelter staff is incredibly grateful to whoever provided this amazing present to the dogs of our shelter,” he said.