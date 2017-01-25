Main streets in Chadbourn, Tabor City to close

Main streets in two Columbus County towns will be closed for several days, one to upgrade railroad tracks and another to replace aging water and sewer lines.

The N.C. Department of Transportation advises that N.C. 904 (East Fifth Street) between Main Street and U.S. 701 business (Hickman Road) will be closed in Tabor City beginning Feb. 1 in order for R.J. Corman Railroad to upgrade the railroad crossing.

A news release stated that the road is expected to reopen by Feb. 17. The 2.4-mile detour for this project sends drivers on North Main Street/Willoughby Road, New Warehouse Road, Old Stake Road and U.S. 701 business.

Beginning Feb. 1, contractors for the Town of Chadbourn will close N.C. 410 (Brown Street) between East Railroad Avenue and East Third Avenue. The closing is necessary so that aging water and sewer lines can be replaced with new utility lines. The replacements are part of a major upgrade to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure.

The complete closure will remain in effect through March 15. However, additional lane closures and delays on N.C. 410 in downtown Chadbourn can be expected between then and April 1. Drivers can get around the closure by using U.S. 76, Grist Road and Braswell Road/West Railroad Avenue.

Commercial trucks traveling through the area, and motorists traveling to and from the N.C./S.C. beaches are

recommended to remain on U.S. 74 to Whiteville and then take U.S. 701 to Tabor City.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.

