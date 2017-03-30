Major cocaine charges leveled

Authorities have arrested a man allegedly involved in a cocaine distribution network that spanned several counties.

Torrence Lesean McMillian, 36, of 5011 James B. White Hwy. North, Whiteville, has been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes; and trafficking cocaine. He was held under a $62,000 bond.

Through an undercover investigation, the Vice/Narcotics Detectives from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office determined that McMillian was responsible for distributing large quantities of cocaine throughout the area, according to the sheriff’s office. On Feb. 22, a search was executed at McMillian’s home, located at 5011 James B. White Highway North, Whiteville.

During the course of the investigation, Vice-Narcotics Detectives seized approximately three kilos of cocaine, approximately 28 grams of marijuana, over $2,000.00 in cash and a firearm from the defendant.

McMillian was taken into custody Wednesday and placed in the Columbus County Detention Center.