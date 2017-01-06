Man arrested for assaulting women drivers; other victims sought



On January 6th, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit arrested Alvin Eulice Leggett, 47, of Williams Road in Clarendon. Leggett was taken into custody at G&G Healthcare located at 7490 Andrew Jackson Highway, Southwest, Cerro Gordo. The arrest was the result of an investigation following numerous complaints by women who were assaulted by Leggett.

On September 30, 2016, a thirty (30) year old, white female was traveling alone through Chadbourn. Leggett was driving behind the female and flashed his lights repeatedly in an attempt to stop the female. After the female driver stopped her vehicle, Leggett got out of his vehicle, approached the female driver, and informed her that her license plate had fallen off and he wanted to return same to her. The female driver exited her vehicle to examine her license plate and saw that her plate was still in place. She ran back to her vehicle. Leggett reached through her vehicle window, grabbed her shoulder and said inappropriate sexual comments to her. The female sped away.

On September 30, 2016, a twenty-one (21) year old, white female was traveling alone on NC 410/US 74. Leggett was driving behind the female and flashed his lights repeatedly in an attempt to stop the female. After the female driver stopped her vehicle, Leggett got out of his vehicle, approached the female driver, and opened her vehicle door. Leggett grabbed the female’s chest and said inappropriate sexual comments to her. The female sped away.

On December 14, 2016, an eighteen (18) year old, white female was traveling alone on NC 410/US 74. Leggett was driving behind the female and flashed his lights repeatedly in an attempt to stop the female. After the female driver stopped her vehicle, Leggett got out of his vehicle, approached the female driver, and informed her that her license plate was not secure. The female driver exited her vehicle to examine her license plate and saw there was nothing wrong with her plate. She hurried back to her vehicle. Leggett reached through her vehicle window and grabbed her chest. The female driver sped away.

On January 05, 2017, a twenty-one (21) year old, white female was traveling alone through Chadbourn. Leggett exited an unlit parking lot and began following the female driver. Leggett then flashed his lights repeatedly in an attempt to stop the female. After the female driver stopped her vehicle, Leggett got out of his vehicle, approached the female driver, and informed her that her tire was flat. The female driver remained in her vehicle despite Leggett insisting that she get out of the vehicle. Leggett reached through her vehicle window and grabbed her shoulder then aggressively grabbed her chest. Leggett also tried to reach the ignition to turn off her vehicle. The female driver sped away.

Leggett has been charged with four (4) counts of Sexual Battery and four (4) counts of Assault on a Female. Leggett was arrested and brought to the Columbus County Detention Center for processing. Leggett’s bond was set at $50,000.00 secured.

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help. Leggett targeted young white females who were driving alone. All of these incidents occurred after dark. We believe there may be other incidents involving Leggett that were not reported to law enforcement. If you experienced a similar incident as these women, please contact our office.

Sheriff Hatcher would like to remind citizens that it is important to protect yourself even while driving. Avoid stopping in dark, unpopulated areas. If you feel that something is wrong, only stop in well lit, well populated areas. Lock your doors anytime you are inside of a vehicle. Fuel your vehicle during the day to avoid unnecessary stops at night. Always let someone know where you are going. If you feel like you are being followed, don’t hesitate to call 911.