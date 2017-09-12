Man charged with burning house, dog

A Tabor City man told police and fire investigators that he intentionally burned his home Monday, in part to kill a pet dog inside.

Jail reports show Sandy Lewis Rhue, 45, was charged with second degree arson and cruelty to animals. He is being held under a total bond of $55,000.

Lt. Greg Sibbett of the Tabor City Police Department said officers were called to 213 Ray Street around 9:30 p.m. to a structure fire. A number of people were standing in the yard yelling for someone “to get the dog out of there,” Sibbett said.

Rhue reportedly told both the fire marshal’s office and police that he intentionally set the home on fire, with the family dog inside. The motive has not been confirmed, Sibbett said.

Rhue listed his home addresses as the burned Ray Street property and Spivey Ward Road.