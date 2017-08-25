Man reported missing

A Whiteville area man has been reported missing and is possibly in danger.

Arthur Lee Hayward, 77, 64 Annie’s Lane, Whiteville, was reported missing Aug. 22 by his brother. Heyward was last seen Aug. 21 around 3 p.m., when a neighbor observed him at his mailbox on Annie’s Lane.

On Tuesday afternoon, the brother went to check on Heyward at his residence, but he was nowhere to be found.

Heyward’s vehicle was in his yard. Investigators said he suffers from medical issues that cause disorientation.

Heyward is a black male, 5’8”, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hayward’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551.