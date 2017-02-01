Marshals arrest local murder suspect

U.S. Marshals arrested a Shallotte man and his female companion Tuesday in Wilmington on charges from at least four counties, including a murder in Columbus.

Charles Grant Wilson, 43, was taken into custody by marshals and New Hanover deputies at a Walmart in Wilmington.

Warrants show that Wilson was charged with first degree murder in the death of Marion Augusta Shaw, 65, who was found dead from a gunshot wound Monday night in a building beside US 74-76 in Delco.

Wilson and a female companion, Bonnie Suzanne Hewett, were wanted for a series of break-ins, thefts and charges of failure to appear in court in Pender County and elsewhere. Hewitt is from Rocky Point, according to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional details on the murder are pending, according to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michelle Tatum. Check back with nrcolumbus.com for more on this developing story.