Men pass out, face drug charges downtown

Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon after being found apparently unconscious in downtown Whiteville.

The Whiteville Police Department said Hunter Mcrae Morgan, 35, of Lake Waccamaw, and Owen Hobson Morgan, 27, of Wilmington, were found passed out in a gold Mercedes automobile in the 800 block of Madison Street. Whiteville Narcotics officers were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m.

Whiteville City Spokesman and Police Chief Jeff Rosier said officers saw drug paraphernalia and packages of what appeared to be narcotics in the vehicle with the two men.

Both were revived, and refused to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Hunter Morgan was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of a controlled substance. He was held under $11,000 bond.

Owen Morgan was charged with felony drug possession, maintaining a vehicle for drug activities, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $14,500.