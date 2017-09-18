MIAs, POWs remembered at courthouse ceremony Friday

Local Columbus County veterans gathered Friday to remember MIAs and POWs Friday on the steps of the historic courthouse. The Whiteville High School JROTC assisted with the ceremony.

The annual event is organized by the VFW Auxiliary, and honors Americans who were captured in combat or have never returned home. Among the traditional parts of the local event are the display featuring an empty place setting at a dining table, as well as music and memorial readings.

The event was one of three patriotic observances last week. Hurricane Irma threatened the Patriot’s Day service on Sept. 11, but the Field of Flags for Constitution Day was in place Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Park. See Thursday’s News Reporter for details.