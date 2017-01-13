Middle School’s continue non-conference action

Thursday afternoon saw a trio of Columbus County A and B-League middle school basketball teams face off. Conference play begins January 19.

Justin Connor’s strong inside play produced 13 points and led Cerro Gordo to a 31-27 win over Nakina. The Nakina girls defeated the Stinger girls 15-8.

Central opened play with two wins over Acme-Delco. The Hornet boys topped the Trojans 45-31 in a fast-paced contest. Earlier Central defeated Acme-Delco’s girls 31-20.

Chadbourn’s boys winning ways continued with a44-15 win over Williams. Chadbourn’s girls won a nip and tuck affair with the Aggies 21-20.

Cerro Gordo travels to Hallsboro Tuesday. Central will fill their conference open date by hosting Acme-Delco on January 19. B-League action gets underway Monday, January 23.

See page 3B in The News Reporter print edition for middle school basketball photos.