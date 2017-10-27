Miller Road shooting wounds juvenile

Three people, including a juvenile female, were injured in a drive-by shooting on Miller Road Thursday night.

The 11-year-old female victim was hit multiple times according to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Michelle Tatum. Anthony Kinlaw, 30, was also struck, and a juvenile male was grazed by one round.

Michael Spearman, 54, along with another, unidentified female victim was at the home but not struck, and another juvenile male were uninjured. An infant at the mobile home was also uninjured. The children were listed as ages 8 and 6.

Tatum said the shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. at 992 Miller Road, Tabor City. An unknown subject or subjects drove past the residence and opened fire with at least one firearm, and the home was hit multiple times. The wounded individuals were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The victims’ injuries were serious, Tatum said, and could lead to lifelong problems.

Investigators have not confirmed the type of weapon used in the attack.

Miller Road has been the scene of two other shootings this year, including a homicide.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.