Mold closes Board of Elections

An outbreak of mold has closed the Columbus County Board of Elections.

Elections Supervisor Carla Strickland–who has just returned to work after an extensive illness–said Tuesday that the office was closed for business.

“The Elections Board will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to develop a plan and discuss our options,” she said.

Mold is caused by moisture seeping into walls and structural members. It can cause respiratory and heart problems, as well as dizziness and other issues. In extreme cases, it can lead to permanent brain damage.

The Whiteville City Hall has been closed for two years due to extreme mold problems.

Update from Allen Turner:

The office will be closed, effective immediately, for an indefinite length of time, county officials said.

Gail Edwards, administative assistant to County Manager Bill Clark, notified county commissioners and members of the news media in an email at Tuesday morning that the county manager decided to close the office immediately.

“Mr. Clark asked me to let you know that he has been informed that there is a mold issue at Elections. Based on the information we received, he has made the decision to close Elections immediately,” wrote Edwards. “We’re trying to find a mold remediation company to come in as soon as possible to solve the issue.”

Although Edwards said recipients of the email could contact Clark if they need additional information, more details are not expected to be available until the county has had more time to assess the situation and identify possible solutions.

Check back with NRcolumbus.com for updates. A full report will be in Thursday’s edition the News Reporter.