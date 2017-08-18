Mold issues at elections office relatively minor; can be resolved in days or, at most, a week

Preliminary laboratory results of air samples taken at the Columbus County Board of Elections show that a mold problem can be eliminated in a matter of days, or a week at the most, and that the building will not have to be gutted and rebuilt as had initially been feared.

The elections office was closed indefinitely Tuesday by County Manager Bill Clark to prevent danger to members of the public and staff while the mold issue is addressed.

Columbus County Board of Commissioners Chairman James Prevatte announced Friday that preliminary tests indicate that the problem can be quickly addressed. Prevatte also said he expects operations of the elections office to take place in the Health Department’s Miller Building while work to eliminate the mold takes place at the elections office.

Air samples were taken Wednesday and preliminary results of the testing were received Friday. The official results of the tests are not expected until Tuesday.

Prevatte said that two HVAC contractors, who he did not identify, have been contacted, and that the one who can response the quickest will be hired to resolve the situation.

The Board of Elections met in emergency session Wednesday morning to assess the situation and the county brought in environmental hygienist Braxton Dawson of Wilmington Wednesday afternoon to take air and mold samples.

Although an official report by Dawson will not be complete until Tuesday, his preliminary assessment is that there is an elevated level of asperdillus in some locations in the building and that the problem can be resolved by replacing old HVAC system duct work. Asperdillus is a mold spore that has been known to cause respiratory issues in humans in areas where levels are high.

Dawson indicated that the highest mold spore reading was from a test taken from the return vent located in a storage room where mold was found last week. A test taken in the lobby area also showed an elevated level. Lowest levels of mold were in the break room and in staff member Jackie Bozeman’s office.

Hayes said in an email Friday to county commissioners and members of the media that Dawson “seemed to be leaning toward abandoning the old return duct work” in the building, but the final course of action would be decided on by the HVAC contractor.

County Manager Bill Clark was out of the office Friday and could not be reached for comment. However, Prevatte said the county’s highest priority will be to provide staff members and patrons of the board of elections a safe environment while the problems at the elections office are resolved.

Prevatte said that safe environment probably will be in offices in the Health Department’s Miller Building recently vacated by the now-defunct county home health agency. Members of the board of elections and their staff toured that Miller Building space Wednesday, after which Elections Director Carla Strickland said the space was not suitable due to accessibility issues.

However, Prevatte said Friday that the area is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and that the Miller Building office space would meet the elections staff’s needs, especially on such a temporary basis, and that the temporary relocation should not should not negatively impact the elections staff’s preparations for upcoming municipal elections in November.

Although the mold at the board of elections office is not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners, Prevatte said he is certain the situation will be discussed at that meeting.

See updates in Monday’s print edition of the News Reporter.