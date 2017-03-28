Mom, seven children homeless after fire

A Monday fire destroyed a mobile home in the New Hope community, leaving a mother and seven children without a roof over their heads.

Deputy Fire Marshall Josh Cartrette said firefighters were called to the Hunt Road property just after noon. Flames had already broken through the side of the structure when firefighters arrived on scene. Initial reports indicated someone was inside the home, he said, but no one was found inside.

“Everyone was apparently at work or school,” he said.

Brunswick, Old Dock, Williams Township, and Whiteville firefighters responded, along with Whiteville Rescue. No injuries were reported, Cartrette said, but the home was a total loss. The fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, Cartrette said.

“The firefighters did a good job,” he said. “They got right out there, and went to work. There was just so much they could do, since the fire had exited one wall by the time they got there.”