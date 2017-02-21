Monday crash victims identified

Two women died and a truck driver was seriously injured after a collision near Chadbourn Monday.

Sgt. Daniel Hilburn of the Highway Patrol said Kimber Lee Wilmoth, 29, and Lesley Rene Myers, 49, died when Wilmoth’s BMW crashed into a flatbed truck driven by Collin Alexander McClearn22, of Hampstead. McClearn was airlifted to Grand Strand Memorial Hospital.

The 9:21 a.m. collision occurred at the intersection of N.C. 242 and Princess Ann Road, also known as Williams Crossroads. The crossing is a frequent spot for wrecks, and has seen an increase in traffic due to road improvements underway in the town of Chadbourn.

McClearn was heading south on N.C. 242 in a 1992 Chevrolet truck, pulling a large trailer, Hilburn said, when the westbound BMW failed to stop at the stop sign at Princess Ann. The sedan struck the truck in the left front at around 50 miles per hour, Hilburn said.

The truck then went off the right side of the road, overturned, and landed back on the highway on its roof, facing east.

Myers was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected, Hilburn said. Wilmoth died in the car.

Wilmoth’s address was listed as 54th Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach. Myers lived in Rockingham. McClearn, who was driving for A.J. Schultes of Carolina, lives in Hampstead. The BMW was owned by James Wilmoth of Hillside Drive, North Myrtle Beach.

Both vehicles were demolished, with the 2000 BMW listed as $2,500 in damages and the truck at $15,000.

The deaths were the eighth and ninth in the county this year. The seven previous deaths all occurred in January.