Mother, daughter dead in morning crash

A mother and daughter were killed Thursday morning when their car was crushed by an 18-wheeler.

Trooper Mark Gore of the N.C. Highway Patrol said a young boy in the car survived the crash that killed his mother and sister at N.C. 87 and N.C. 11.

The family’s name have not been released pending notification of kin, Gore said.

The woman was traveling west on N.C. 11 when she failed to yield the right of way and drove into the path of the northbound transfer truck on N.C. 87. The driver attempted to avoid the collision but could not stop in time.

Melody Wagner said she and her family have become too familiar with the sound of vehicle crashes at the intersection. They live within sight of the crossroads, and have been asking the Department of Transportation for improvements to the intersection for more than a decade. She said she has seen dozens of wrecks, many of them fatal.

“All you can do is sit there with them and wait,” she said. “I held the hand of a pregnant lady who was dying, she and her baby. There was a man and woman I remember.

“Sometimes we don’t even go outside when we hear the crash – we know what the worst ones sound like.”

Wagner said petitions, pleas to the county commissioners and DOT, and letters have done no good.

“They have got to do something about this intersection,” she said. “How many more people have to die?”

Gore said the trucker was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The victims in the car had to be extricated by Acme Delco Riegelwood Fire Rescue.

The boy was airlifted to New Hanover Regional with non-life threatening injuries, Gore said. The mother and daughter were dead at the scene.

The family was apparently en route to Acme Delco Elementary School, Gore said.

“This might be my worst day with the Highway Patrol,” Gore said.