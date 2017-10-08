Motorcyclist killed in wreck Sunday

A woman was reported killed in a multi-vehicle collision on N.C. 410 Sunday, the second rider killed here in less than a week.

The Highway Patrol confirmed that the woman was killed after a collision between an SUV and several motorcycles. The crash occurred Sunday afternoon north of Tabor city.

The rider, who was not immediately identified, was operating a motorcycle that was was struck by a southbound sport utility vehicle. A second motorcyclist wrecked, but his injuries were not life threatening.

The crash apparently occurred as the bikers attempted to avoid an earlier accident at the same location.

Roseland and Tabor city fire departments responded, along with EMS from Tabor city, Chadbourn-Klondyke and Lake Waccamaw.

The motorcyclist was the 16th person to die on area roadways this year, and the fifth motorcyclist.

A collision between a motorcycle and a car in Riegelwood Oct. 4 killed a Gibsonville man.

The Highway Patrol said Preston Sean Freeman, 25, was operating a 2007 Suzuki at a high rate of speed when a 2000 Honda attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. 74 near Riegelwood. The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of N.C. 87 and U.S. 74.

Freeman was dead at the scene, and the driver of the Honda, Treasean Alonzo Daniels of Riegelwood, was transported to New Hanover with non-life threatening injuries.

The fatality came days after a double fatality at N.C. 87 and N.C. 11, a few miles from the motorcycle crash. Freeman was the fourth motorcyclist to die on county roads this year – a man and woman died at Evergreen Jan. 1, and a man died on Rough and Ready Road in July.