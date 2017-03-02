Multiple charges filed in roof cases

A Lake Waccamaw man was arrested Feb. 23 after allegedly failing to complete four roofing jobs.

Warrants show that Eugene Daniel Golden, 49, of 4082 Waccamaw Shores Dr., was arrested on four charges of obtaining property by false pretenses. HE was held under a secure bond.

Golden is alleged to have taken money from four different victims for metal roofing jobs, and not completing the work. The victims and sums were Mike Batten, $1,260; Paul and Crystal Reynolds, $2,400; Wilbur Chestnut, $3,642; and Evelyn John and Wanda Baker, $2,582. The cases occurred between October of 2016 and January.