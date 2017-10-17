Murder suspects returned here

An Oklahoma couple accused of killing a Tabor City area man and stealing his car are now in the Columbus County Detention Center.

Deputies and State Bureau of Investigation agents retrieved Amber Hitchcock, 32, and William Matthew Fortney, 39, from Oklahoma authorities Monday. The two are charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Ricky Long, 57, in September.

Long was assaulted and shot in his home on PD Ranch Drive on Sept., 16. Hitchcock and Fortney then allegedly took Long’s Toyota Avalon, which was found abandoned in a body of water in Oklahoma. They were later found in a hotel in Tulsa and taken into custody on Sept. 20 by U.S. Marshals, according to Michelle Tatum of the sheriff’s office.