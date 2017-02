Investigators are awaiting an autopsy to confirm the identity of a man killed near Tabor city Wednesday.

Deputies were called to three separate reports of shots being fired between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., according the sheriff’s spokesperson Michelle Tatum. Deputies found the deceased, a black male, at one the addresses.

A man and woman were shot at each of the other locations. Their names and conditions haven’t been released.

The investigation is continuing.