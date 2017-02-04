Murder victim identified

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh has identified the man killed in a shooting Wednesday as Bazzle Jerome McClure of Mount Airy.

McClure was identified after an autopsy Friday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two other people shot on Miller Road in Tabor City have not been identified in order to protect them from possible retribution, according to a sheriff’s department news release late Friday night.

The shootings occurred between 10 and 10:15 p.m. on Miller Road. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to at least three different shots fired calls at three different locations on Miller Road. The two surviving victims were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The other victim was located outside of a residence on Miller Road.

One of the injured has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. The other is still in the hospital in stable condition.

McClure’s last known address was 155 Cone Lane, Mount Airy. He was 31. No suspects are in custody.

It is not known if Wednesday’s shootings are connected with another incident on Miller Road that put a man in the hospital last weekend.

The investigation is continuing.