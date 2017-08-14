Murderer promised “bloodbath” before arrest

Danny Thomas told officers with a Colorado SWAT team that there would be “a bloodbath” if they tried to extract him from a woman’s basement.

Testimony began Monday in Thomas’ retrial for four 2005 murders in Columbus county. His 2011 conviction on four counts of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other charges was overturned in 2013. A separate first degree murder conviction from Durham County was upheld.

Thomas fled to Colorado , where he was tracked down by U.S. Marshals. In Columbus County Superior Court Monday, District Attorney Jon David and Assistant District Attorney Chris Gentry called to the stand three officers from Colorado Springs, Col., to describe the search for Thomas and his subsequent capture.

“He said that if we came down there, it would be a bloodbath,” said Sgt. Jason Hess of the El Paso Sheriff’s Department. The EPSD coordinated efforts with the Marshals and Colorado Springs Police after Thomas was located hiding under an assumed name in a woman’s home there.

Hess said that his team of special tactics officers originally thought Thomas was asleep in the living room of the home, but as they made entry they heard him “whispering” in the kitchen. Thomas was apparently on the telephone, Hess said, and he halted his team in a hallway.

“What did you hear him say?” David asked.

“He told someone on the phone, ‘They’re coming in to get me,’” Hess said.

Thomas holed up in the basement, Hess said, and officers used a mirror from the home to look down the stairwell into the basement.

“I saw the muzzle of an SKS rifle in the mirror, and it jerked toward us,” Hess said.

At that point officers redeployed to the garage of the home to await a fully-equipped tactical team.

