N.C. 410 to be closed in Chadbourn for RR track work

Railroad work in Chadbourn will require a section of N.C. 410 to temporarily close, beginning Monday, Oct. 2.

The R.J. Corman Railroad will replace two of its N.C. 410 crossings near West Railroad Avenue in downtown Chadbourn. The rough tracks over the two-lane highway now give motorists a bumpy ride.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is already milling and resurfacing N.C. 410 in Chadbourn with contract crews working at night. The department coordinated to have the railroad company improve its tracks during the construction, so that crews could pour asphalt around the new rail crossings and make for a smoother ride for vehicles.

During the closure, which will last about two weeks, transportation officials urge truck drivers and other motorists passing through Chadbourn to follow the detours.

For southbound traffic, turn left onto Business U.S. 74 (East Strawberry Boulevard), then right onto Peacock Road, then right onto Old Pine Log Road, then left onto Clarendon-Chadbourn Road, which intersects with N.C. 410. For northbound motorists, follow the detour in reverse.