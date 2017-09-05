N.C. Honey Festival is Saturday, Sept. 9 in downtown Whiteville

Work progresses toward the inaugural N.C. Honey Festival to be held in downtown Whiteville Saturday, Sept. 9. Festival organizer A.C. Cutler describes it as “a day of bee-themed fun and community fellowship.”

Said Cutler, “The mission of the N.C. Honey Festival is to highlight the significance of bees in our environment, celebrate honey and honey products, encourage bee-friendly practices and promote beekeeping in all of North Carolina’s regions.”

The Carl Cutler Run for prostate cancer will be held Sept. 9 beginning with a welcome and speakers at 7:45 a.m. The course of the 5k run/walk event will be the same as for the Pecan Harvest Festival run/walk.

Runners and walkers who have not already registered online may do so the morning of the event beginning at 7:15. There will be a post-race celebration at 9:30.

Between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. that day, bee exhibits, vendors, honey farmers, food, honeybee products and demonstrations will take over a three-block stretch of South Madison Street, from the science museum to Main Street.

Plans are underway for a “Bee-a-blessing silent auction” to benefit Families First Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services in Whiteville and a “Beekeepers Stage” in the middle block of the festival.

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Chef and the Frog will host a mead garden for patrons age 21 and older. Mead is honey wine.

Although the Columbus County Farmers Market will be open at its usual time and location on Government Complex Road that day, some vendors will bring their wares downtown to sell on the street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The night before the festival, Friday, Sept. 8, a charity pancake supper will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Central Missionary Baptist Church at 413 W. Virgil St., Whiteville.

Plates will feature pancakes, sausage, chicken, waffles and fruit. The cost is $5 per plate for adults and children. Proceeds will benefit Central Middle School’s Future Farmers of America.

Meal tickets can be purchased and race registration information can be filled out online at www.NCHoneyFestival.com. Cutler’s phone number is 445-1065.

Cutler and his committee warmly appreciate donations of money, food, supplies or gift cards to be used on preparations for the charity dinner.