N.C. House kills plan to move state park to Fair Bluff

A provision in the Senate-approved state budget that would have moved the headquarters of the Lumber River State Park from Orrum to Fair Bluff was dropped from the version of the budget that passed the House of Representatives just after midnight Friday.

The Fair Bluff park provision had been removed from the bill by the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, and the bill went to the full House for votes late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The bill now goes to a conference committee of the two legislative bodies, where conferees will attempt to iron out differences in the bills passed by the House and Senate and reach a compromise that can be approved by both chambers.

A disappointed Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, who put the state park language in the original Senate bill, said efforts will be made to restore the provision in conference. “There’s always a shot,” Rabon said.

In addition, Rep. Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, said he would be working hard behind the scenes to get the language restored in conference. Jones said he considered trying to amend the bill Thursday night but that, after discussing it with legislative leaders, decided the reality was that such an effort would have been unsuccessful. Forty amendments to the bill were attempted Thursday, but most of them failed.

