National Free Speech Week: ‘Divisive, but always bound by something bigger’

The current flap over NFL players kneeling or interlocking arms during the National Anthem is either a national disgrace or another proud chapter in the nation’s history of peaceful protest, depending on your point of view. Ironically, Oct. 16-22 is National Free Speech Week.

While we’d rather see the country focused on a potential nuclear threat or the suffering of 3 million U.S. citizens following an unprecedented hurricane, it’s important to use examples such as the president’s criticism of NFL players to remember the basic tenets of the constitution and the First Amendment.

The Founding Fathers wrote the constitution to guarantee freedoms, but the framers soon realized it didn’t go far enough. That led to the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to the constitution.

The First Amendment is, of course, the bedrock on which all rights we enjoy as Americans exist. Without these five principles, everything else is secondary.

In addition to free speech, the constitution guarantees a free press, the right to peaceably assemble, the right to practice religion without government interference, and the right to petition or challenge the government for our grievances.

The beauty of the First Amendment is its simplicity. There’s not a lot of elaboration – the five rights are stated succinctly so everyone clearly understands what is meant. Nothing is implied; it’s there in black and white on purpose.

Over the course of our history, the country has seen protests that resulted in upheaval and discourse, from slavery, to women’s suffrage and minority voting rights, civil rights, desegregation, the Vietnam War, LGBT rights, and most recently and the genesis of the current protest, police brutality against minorities.

Many of these protests have come with a heavy price over the decades. Leaders of protest movements have been beaten or assassinated, students gunned down by soldiers, and city streets wrecked and burned by angry mobs.

Each of these tumultuous periods has had the capacity to tear the country apart and potentially replace our hard-won freedoms with authoritarianism. Fortunately, the constitution, and especially the First Amendment, have held fast.

That’s why our institutions – the executive branch, Congress, the judiciary and a free press – established by the Founding Fathers but recently under attack, are so precious.

Ultimately, many periods of protest made the country stronger and restored or imparted more rights for those in the minority – the very citizens the Founding Fathers made sure the constitution protected.

We encourage you to read Mark Gilchrist’s op-ed piece at the bottom of this page to see what it’s like to live in a country without a constitution that protects the rights of the people or a free press.

It’s OK to be angry about protests in the NFL. The National Anthem and the flag are symbols of our republic, so a strong reaction is understandable.

It’s important to remember, though, that without the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the National Anthem and the flag are inconsequential – merely a song and a piece of fabric.

George Orwell, the author who helped us understand what authoritarianism might look like one day, puts the current protest in context.

“If liberty means anything at all,” Orwell wrote, “it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”