New City Hall proposal gets warm reception

A revised version of the proposed new municipal building for Whiteville received an enthusiastic reception Tuesday.

“I like it,” said Councilwoman Sarah Thompson, who had been one of the chief critics of the prior draft. “It does a better job reflecting our city, I think.”

Janice Young of the Save City Hall group said she is still disappointed the Whitley Building will come down, but appreciates the efforts of the city council to make sure its replacement will be an attractive facility.

The Horace Whitley Building, built as a U.S. Post Office in 1938, was closed in 2015 due to mold, lead, and asbestos. The basement area had already been closed off, and inspections offices moved, due to unhealthy conditions.

